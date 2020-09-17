https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/conservative-shadow-ban-censorship-harris-faulkner/2020/09/17/id/987526

One day after a Fox News’ “Outnumbered” panel silenced former House Speaker Newt Gingrich for calling out George Soros-funding judges and prosecutors, host Harris Faulkner came out with an apology.

“So, we had an incident on the show yesterday that was not smooth,” Faulkner said Thursday. “And, while I was leading that segment, we had interruptions and I sat silently while all of that played out – also not ideal.

“Our guest, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who is beloved and needed to be allowed to speak with the openness and respect that the show is all about, was interrupted.

“Do we debate with fire here? Yes, but we must also give each other the space to express ourselves. As the only original member of the 6-year-old amazing daytime ride known as ‘Outnumbered,’ I especially want to rock ‘n’ roll with every voice and perspective at the table.”

“We don’t censor on this show,” she finished.

The incident she was addressing was the Gingrich remarks about liberal activist billionaire Soros funding campaigns of prosecutors and judges who are going soft on charges of liberal activist rioters.

“The No. 1 problem in all these cities is George Soros-funded elected, anti-police, pro-criminal district attorneys, who refuse to keep people locked up,” Gingrich said Wednesday. “Just yesterday, they put someone back on the street that’s wanted for two different murders in New York City. You cannot solve this problem when both [Kamala] Harris and [Joe] Biden have talked very proudly about what they call progressive district attorneys.

“Progressive district attorneys are anti-police, pro-criminal and overwhelming elected with George Soros’ money. And they’re a major cause for the violence we’re seeing, because they keep putting the violent criminals back on the street.”

To that, another Fox News panelist said, “I don’t think we need to bring George Soros into this.”

Gingrich shot back: “He paid for it! Why can’t we discuss the fact that millions of dollars he spent elected these people?”

Then, another Fox New panelist echoed the other: “He doesn’t need to be part of this conversation.”

This is the latest in a strange and awkward rebuke of conservatives voices on the Fox News Channel. Earlier this week, President Donald Trump offered to appear weekly leading up to the election on “Fox & Friends.”

“We’re gonna do it every week – every Monday, I think they said, and if we can’t do it on a Monday, we’ll do it on a Tuesday, like we did today,” Trump said.

But co-host Steve Doocy awkwardly rejected that overture.

“You may want to do it every week, but Fox has not committed to that,” Doocy said. “We’re going to take it on a case-by-case basis.”

