On the radio program this week, Glenn Beck and Pat Gray discussed a series of recent polls that suggest presidential nominee Joe Biden’s expected lead may be slipping with traditionally Democratic voters.

A new poll conducted by the Jewish Electorate Institute shows that two-thirds of Jewish voters still plan to vote for the Biden-Harris ticket in November. However, President Donald Trump’s support within the Jewish community is also the highest among any Republican candidate in recent history.

In more bad news for Biden, a CNN poll (yes, CNN) released last month showed growing support for President Trump among black voters in swing states. Meanwhile, his support among Latino voters remains at roughly 33%.

“I don’t think it’s going to go the way the Democrats hope that it will,” Glenn said of the election. “If you look at the groups that the Democrats have carefully fostered … that’s falling apart. If Donald Trump can grow that by 5%, and hurt the Democrats by 5% … that alone could swing the election.”

