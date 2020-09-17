https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/senate-republicans-electionresults/2020/09/17/id/987520

Senate Republicans on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the Nov. 3 election results “may never be accurately determined.”

Trump has complained about mail-in voting even as U.S. intelligence officials warn foreign actors have played up similar claims to sew doubt about the process — and some GOP Senators agree, Politico reported.

“It’s just not accurate,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., acting chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told Politico.

“I don’t think we’ll have inaccurate election results,” he added. “They may take a lot longer than they ever have because of the amount of mailed ballots that are going to come in and so forth. But I don’t have any concerns about the accuracy of the election.”

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told the news outlet he is “confident the election process is going to work just fine,” and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, asserted:“We will know the results of the November election.”

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a senior member of the Intelligence Committee who is facing a tough fight to win reelection this year, told Politico her state “has had no-excuses-needed absentee ballots for a very long time, and it’s always worked very well.”

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Politico though he worried the winner might not be clear until well after Election Day, “eventually” there’ll be an accurate result. Senate Judiciary chair Lindsey Graham , R-S.C., added he’s got “no reason to believe” the results will be inaccurate.

“This is going to be a close election, and the country is divided,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Politico. “And our democracy works because the loser accepts the result.”

