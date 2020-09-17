https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/grad-student-admits-lying-black-resigns-teaching-position/

(NEW YORK POST) – A graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has apologized and resigned from their teaching job and worker’s union leadership position after years of embracing “lies” about their racial identity.

CV Vitolo-Haddad, who uses the non-binary pronouns “they” and “them,” admitted that they are actually Southern Italian and Sicilian – not black or Latino, which are both labels they accepted when peers allegedly assumed they were a person of color.

“When asked if I identify as black, my answer should have always been ‘No,’ ” Vitolo-Haddad wrote Sept. 8 in the second of two confessions on Medium. “There were three separate instances I said otherwise.”

“I have let guesses about my ancestry become answers I wanted but couldn’t prove,” Vitolo-Haddad previously said in an apology published Sept. 6 on Medium. “I have let people make assumptions when I should have corrected them.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

