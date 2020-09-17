https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/guncontrol-biden/2020/09/17/id/987496

Florida gun-control advocate Fred Guttenberg, mass-shooting survivor former Rep. Gabby Giffords and Hollywood A-listers Alyssa Milano and Bradley Whitford are hosting a virtual anti-gun violence fundraiser for Joe Biden—an event that quickly came under fire from gun control critics.

In a Thursday tweet, Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Parkland High School, said the online event would be held Sept. 24. It’ll also include Democratic Reps. Lucy McBath of Georgia and Ted Deutch of Florida, both gun control advocates.

“We need to continue to show the importance of this issue,” Guttenberg wrote.

But according to Breitbart columnist AWR Hawkins, gun control measures supported by the virtual event hosts wouldn’t have mattered in some recent mass shootings, and derided the celebrities’ involvement.

“Milano and Whitford are two Hollywood celebrities who are quick to push gun control after a crime,” he argued.

He criticized Whitford’s call for background checks after a Jan. 28, 2019 shooting that killed three at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, asserting the rifle used would have required a background check before the sale.

He also suggested the loss of Guttenberg’s daughter in the Parkland slaughter “took place in a school where teachers and staff were not allowed to be armed to protect children in classrooms” — a measure most gun control activists oppose.

