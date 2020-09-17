https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/17/guy-who-ate-human-brains-and-wanted-to-punch-a-high-school-kid-in-the-face-super-freaked-about-that-whole-trump-heat-ray-story/

The only thing funnier than Jim Acosta sort of ‘breaking’ this whole heat ray story is how panicked and outraged Reza Aslan is and how he’s trying to use it as proof Trump won’t leave the White House if he loses.

If we’ve said it once we’ve said it a bazillion times, we’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box.

And you think this government willingly gives up power after the election? https://t.co/uTAVhkXX2F — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) September 17, 2020

It was just a HEAT RAY, Reza. Take a deep breath. Heh.

It’s not like the guy was eating human brains or threatening to punch a high school kid in the face or somethin’.

You mean, like Obama setting up DNC funded Russian disinformation to justify the police state attempting a coup? — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) September 17, 2020

The “heat ray device” was developed decades ago using microwaves as a non lethal crowd control device. This post and article shows the ignorance of them left — James (@13Fox4Lyfe) September 17, 2020

So wait, they couldn’t just ZAP a bunch of people with that magical heat ray?

Well that’s boring.

You assume there is going to be a need for a peaceful transfer, you do realize he could win again, right? — KC 🐗 (@KCandtheBoys) September 17, 2020

Seriously? Talk to Hillary about Senile Joe conceding… Progressives telegraph their intentions by accusing their opponents. — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) September 17, 2020

You do realize they do this and have done this for decades right? — RebekahLeigh (@RebekahLeigh79) September 17, 2020

The level of spin from a hyper partisan whistleblower and the media is off the charts. None of this is newsworthy or illegal. The LARD system was in use in 04, and deployed by the NYPD at the Republican conversation. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 17, 2020

But what about WW3? You people are morons. One idiotic conspiracy after another. — johnab (@jabhawki) September 17, 2020

ZOMBIES RIDING SHARKS WITH FREAKIN’ LASERS ON THEIR HEADS.

Ok, maybe this editor has had too much coffee …

Heh.

***

