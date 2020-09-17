https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/17/guy-who-ate-human-brains-and-wanted-to-punch-a-high-school-kid-in-the-face-super-freaked-about-that-whole-trump-heat-ray-story/

The only thing funnier than Jim Acosta sort of ‘breaking’ this whole heat ray story is how panicked and outraged Reza Aslan is and how he’s trying to use it as proof Trump won’t leave the White House if he loses.

If we’ve said it once we’ve said it a bazillion times, we’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box.

It was just a HEAT RAY, Reza. Take a deep breath. Heh.

It’s not like the guy was eating human brains or threatening to punch a high school kid in the face or somethin’.

So wait, they couldn’t just ZAP a bunch of people with that magical heat ray?

Well that’s boring.

ZOMBIES RIDING SHARKS WITH FREAKIN’ LASERS ON THEIR HEADS.

Ok, maybe this editor has had too much coffee …

Heh.

***

