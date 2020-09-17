https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bail-liberal-activist-fund/2020/09/17/id/987491

The bail fund promoted by Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., the Democratic vice presidential candidate, has helped release a man accused of child sexual abuse, Fox News reports.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund, or MFF, appears to have assisted Timothy Wayne Columbus, 36, post bail after he was arrested earlier this year for allegedly sexually abusing a young girl. According to court documents, Columbus filed to have his bail money returned to MFF, which is the usual practice when the organization pays for a person’s bail.

Harris tweeted June 1:

“If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.”

The organization states on its website it does “not make determinations of bail support based on the crimes that individuals are alleged to have committed,” since “MFF believes that every individual who has been arrested by the police is innocent until proven guilty, and if a judge deems them eligible for bail, they should not have to wait in jail simply because they don’t have the same income or resources as others with more privilege.”

Biden promised on his campaign website to “End cash bail: Cash bail is the modern-day debtors’ prison. The cash bail system incarcerates people who are presumed innocent. And, it disproportionately harms low-income individuals. Biden will lead a national effort to end cash bail and reform our pretrial system by putting in place, instead, a system that is fair and does not inject further discrimination or bias into the process.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

