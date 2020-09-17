https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/senate-democrats-resistance-investigation/2020/09/17/id/987529

Senate Judiciary Democrats are calling on the Justice Department inspector general to probe the probe.

Indeed, they want an inquiry focusing on the John Durham investigation into Special Counsel Robert Mueller, his FBI investigators and their examination of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Democrat vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is one of the Democrats on the committee raising questions about the Durham probe, which is examining the Obama administration’s investigation of the Trump campaign ties to Russian meddling.

“We write to request that you investigate whether U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation complies with Department of Justice policies, including policies that protect criminal investigations from political influence,” the senators wrote to Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Thursday.

The letter levied three claims of potential violations by Attorney General William Barr or other Trump administration officials, referencing a Durham staffer who recently resigned, claiming the probe “was being pressed for political reasons.” The other two points of contention for Democrats are Barr’s recent statements about potential developments coming before the Nov. 3 election, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ claim he saw documents that “spell trouble” for Obama administration officials.

