The federal government has already committed trillions of taxpayer dollars for coronavirus relief this year. Most of that funding came in the form of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that Congress passed and President Donald Trumps signed in the spring.
But where is that money being spent?
Are some states receiving more than others, or is the spending fairly even?
The Peter G. Peterson Foundation, an organization focused on informing the public about U.S. fiscal policy, has been keeping track of where the federal funds are going. This week,
the foundation published a breakdown of where the $1.7 trillion that has been spent so far went and how those monies were distributed on a state-by-state basis.
The report details how much has been distributed to each state, the programs — such as the Paycheck Protection Program and the stimulus payments — through which the funds were funneled, and how much each state received per capita.
Below are two lists of the 10 states the received the most coronavirus funds.
The first is on a per-capita basis, showing which states receive the most money for every citizen. Topping that list is Vermont, which has seen $7,130 per person, so far. (Washington, D.C., would have come in first with $7,749, but it’s not a state.) That’s nearly twice what South Carolina, which came in last on the list, has taken in at $3,754 per person.
The second list shows the states that received the most total funding and through which programs. It should come as no surprise that the larger states have larger overall aid totals. California, naturally, tops the list with $231.2 billion, while Wyoming — which came in No. 5 on the per capita list — ranked 50th in total coronavirus aid with $3.7 billion.
Top 10 states for per capita coronavirus aid:
● No. 1:
Vermont — $7,130
● No. 2:
New York — $6,827
● No. 3:
Alaska — $6,794
● No. 4:
North Dakota — $6,614
● No. 5:
Wyoming — $6,367
● No. 6:
Rhode Island — $6,342
● No. 7:
Massachusetts — $6,214
● No. 8:
Hawaii — $6,091
● No. 9:
New Jersey — $5,896
● No. 10:
California — $5,850
Top 10 states for total coronavirus aid:
No. 1: California — $231.2 billion
- Paycheck Protection Program: $68.644 billion
- Emergency Injury Disaster Loans: $33.572 billion
- Economic Impact Payments: $29.322 billion
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $48.823 billion
- Provider Relief Fund: $6.083 billion
- Coronavirus Relief Fund: $15.321 billion
- HHS COVID-19 Appropriations: $2.384 billion
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: $1.1 billion
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: $11.781 billion
- FEMA Disaster Relief Fund: $5.716 billion
- Educational Support: $2.003 billion
- Infrastructure Grants: $3.738 billion
- Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advances: $2.667 billion
No. 2: New York — $132.8 billion
- Paycheck Protection Program: $38.700 billion
- Emergency Injury Disaster Loans: $16.912 billion
- Economic Impact Payments: $15.701 billion
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $26.247 billion
- Provider Relief Fund: $9.706 billion
- Coronavirus Relief Fund: $7.543 billion
- HHS COVID-19 Appropriations: $2.333 billion
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: $418 million
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: $5.014 billion
- FEMA Disaster Relief Fund: $3.539 billion
- Educational Support: $1.201 billion
- Infrastructure Grants: $4.151 billion
- Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advances: $1.336 billion
No. 3: Texas — $124.7 billion
- Paycheck Protection Program: $41.326 billion
- Emergency Injury Disaster Loans: $16.023 billion
- Economic Impact Payments: $22.560 billion
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $16.136 billion
- Provider Relief Fund: $5.119 billion
- Coronavirus Relief Fund: $11.243 billion
- HHS COVID-19 Appropriations: $1.524 billion
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: $672 million
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: $1.905 billion
- FEMA Disaster Relief Fund: $3.435 billion
- Educational Support: $1.593 billion
- Infrastructure Grants: $1.180 billion
- Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advances: $1.949 million
No. 4: Florida — $99.8 billion
- Paycheck Protection Program: $32.251 billion
- Emergency Injury Disaster Loans: $19.531 billion
- Economic Impact Payments: $18.301 billion
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $10.152 billion
- Provider Relief Fund: $3.453 billion
- Coronavirus Relief Fund: $8.328 billion
- HHS COVID-19 Appropriations: $1.084 billion
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: $682 million
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance : $625 million
- FEMA Disaster Relief Fund: $1.402 billion
- Educational Support: $944 million
- Infrastructure Grants: $959 million
- Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advances: $2.053 billion
No. 5: Pennsylvania — $70.5 billion
- Paycheck Protection Program: $20.743 billion
- Emergency Injury Disaster Loans: $4.978 billion
- Economic Impact Payments: $10.994 billion
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $15.679 billion
- Provider Relief Fund: $3.431 billion
- Coronavirus Relief Fund: $4.964 billion
- HHS COVID-19 Appropriations: $817 million
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: $258 million
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: $4.685 million
- FEMA Disaster Relief Fund: $1.570 billion
- Educational Support: $628 million
- Infrastructure Grants: $1.140 billion
- Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advances: $575 million
No. 6: Illinois — $63.6 billion
- Paycheck Protection Program: $22.849 billion
- Emergency Injury Disaster Loans: $6.803 billion
- Economic Impact Payments: $9.997 billion
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $8.553 billion
- Provider Relief Fund: $3.887 billion
- Coronavirus Relief Fund: $4.914 billion
- HHS COVID-19 Appropriations: $984 million
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: $243 billion
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: $1.184 billion
- FEMA Disaster Relief Fund: $261 million
- Educational Support: $678 million
- Infrastructure Grants: $1.618 billion
- Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advances: $1.640 billion
No. 7: Michigan — $56.7 billion
- Paycheck Protection Program: $16.040 billion
- Emergency Injury Disaster Loans: $4.352 billion
- Economic Impact Payments: $8.591 billion
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $14.910 billion
- Provider Relief Fund: $2.713 billion
- Coronavirus Relief Fund: $3.873 billion
- HHS COVID-19 Appropriations: $734 million
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: $186 million
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: $2.775 billion
- FEMA Disaster Relief Fund: $1.216 billion
- Educational Support: $479 million
- Infrastructure Grants: $353 million
- Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advances: $484 million
No. 8: New Jersey — $52.4 billion
- Paycheck Protection Program: $17.360 billion
- Emergency Injury Disaster Loans: $6.891 billion
- Economic Impact Payments: $6.775 billion
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $8.506 billion
- Provider Relief Fund: $3.479 billion
- Coronavirus Relief Fund: $3.444 billion
- HHS COVID-19 Appropriations: $897 million
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: $417 million
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: $1.403 million
- FEMA Disaster Relief Fund: $491 million
- Educational Support: $379 million
- Infrastructure Grants: $1.752 billion
- Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advances: $579 million
No. 9: Ohio — $52.2 billion
- Paycheck Protection Program: $18.533 billion
- Emergency Injury Disaster Loans: $3.998 billion
- Economic Impact Payments: $10.202 billion
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $8.060 billion
- Provider Relief Fund: $2.703 billion
- Coronavirus Relief Fund: $4.533 billion
- HHS COVID-19 Appropriations: $661 million
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: $102 million
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: $1.762 billion
- FEMA Disaster Relief Fund: $85 million
- Educational Support: $594 million
- Infrastructure Grants: $478 million
- Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advances: $480 million
No. 10: Georgia — $51.5 billion
- Paycheck Protection Program: $14.688 billion
- Emergency Injury Disaster Loans: $7.544 billion
- Economic Impact Payments: $8.472 billion
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $8.602 billion
- Provider Relief Fund: $2.580 billion
- Coronavirus Relief Fund: $4.117 billion
- HHS COVID-19 Appropriations: $820 million
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: $98 million
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: $1.351 billion
- FEMA Disaster Relief Fund: $1.008 billion
- Educational Support: $563 million
- Infrastructure Grants: $522 million
- Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advances: $1.113 billion