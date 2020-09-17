https://www.theblaze.com/news/10-states-most-coronavirus-funding

The federal government has already committed trillions of taxpayer dollars for coronavirus relief this year. Most of that funding came in the form of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that Congress passed and President Donald Trumps signed in the spring.

But where is that money being spent?

Are some states receiving more than others, or is the spending fairly even?

The Peter G. Peterson Foundation, an organization focused on informing the public about U.S. fiscal policy, has been keeping track of where the federal funds are going. This week,

the foundation published a breakdown of where the $1.7 trillion that has been spent so far went and how those monies were distributed on a state-by-state basis.

The report details how much has been distributed to each state, the programs — such as the Paycheck Protection Program and the stimulus payments — through which the funds were funneled, and how much each state received per capita.

Below are two lists of the 10 states the received the most coronavirus funds.

The first is on a per-capita basis, showing which states receive the most money for every citizen. Topping that list is Vermont, which has seen $7,130 per person, so far. (Washington, D.C., would have come in first with $7,749, but it’s not a state.) That’s nearly twice what South Carolina, which came in last on the list, has taken in at $3,754 per person.

The second list shows the states that received the most total funding and through which programs. It should come as no surprise that the larger states have larger overall aid totals. California, naturally, tops the list with $231.2 billion, while Wyoming — which came in No. 5 on the per capita list — ranked 50th in total coronavirus aid with $3.7 billion.

Top 10 states for per capita coronavirus aid:



● No. 1:

Vermont — $7,130

● No. 2:

New York — $6,827

● No. 3:

Alaska — $6,794

● No. 4:

North Dakota — $6,614

● No. 5:

Wyoming — $6,367

● No. 6:

Rhode Island — $6,342

● No. 7:

Massachusetts — $6,214

● No. 8:

Hawaii — $6,091

● No. 9:

New Jersey — $5,896

● No. 10:

California — $5,850

Top 10 states for total coronavirus aid:



No. 1: California — $231.2 billion

Paycheck Protection Program: $68.644 billion

Emergency Injury Disaster Loans: $33.572 billion

Economic Impact Payments: $29.322 billion

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $48.823 billion

Provider Relief Fund: $6.083 billion

Coronavirus Relief Fund: $15.321 billion

HHS COVID-19 Appropriations: $2.384 billion

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: $1.1 billion

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: $11.781 billion

FEMA Disaster Relief Fund: $5.716 billion

Educational Support: $2.003 billion

Infrastructure Grants: $3.738 billion

Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advances: $2.667 billion

No. 2: New York — $132.8 billion

Paycheck Protection Program: $38.700 billion

Emergency Injury Disaster Loans: $16.912 billion

Economic Impact Payments: $15.701 billion

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $26.247 billion

Provider Relief Fund: $9.706 billion

Coronavirus Relief Fund: $7.543 billion

HHS COVID-19 Appropriations: $2.333 billion

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: $418 million

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: $5.014 billion

FEMA Disaster Relief Fund: $3.539 billion

Educational Support: $1.201 billion

Infrastructure Grants: $4.151 billion

Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advances: $1.336 billion

No. 3: Texas — $124.7 billion

Paycheck Protection Program: $41.326 billion

Emergency Injury Disaster Loans: $16.023 billion

Economic Impact Payments: $22.560 billion

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $16.136 billion

Provider Relief Fund: $5.119 billion

Coronavirus Relief Fund: $11.243 billion

HHS COVID-19 Appropriations: $1.524 billion

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: $672 million

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: $1.905 billion

FEMA Disaster Relief Fund: $3.435 billion

Educational Support: $1.593 billion

Infrastructure Grants: $1.180 billion

Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advances: $1.949 million

No. 4: Florida — $99.8 billion

Paycheck Protection Program: $32.251 billion

Emergency Injury Disaster Loans: $19.531 billion

Economic Impact Payments: $18.301 billion

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $10.152 billion

Provider Relief Fund: $3.453 billion

Coronavirus Relief Fund: $8.328 billion

HHS COVID-19 Appropriations: $1.084 billion

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: $682 million

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance : $625 million

FEMA Disaster Relief Fund: $1.402 billion

Educational Support: $944 million

Infrastructure Grants: $959 million

Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advances: $2.053 billion

No. 5: Pennsylvania — $70.5 billion

Paycheck Protection Program: $20.743 billion

Emergency Injury Disaster Loans: $4.978 billion

Economic Impact Payments: $10.994 billion

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $15.679 billion

Provider Relief Fund: $3.431 billion

Coronavirus Relief Fund: $4.964 billion

HHS COVID-19 Appropriations: $817 million

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: $258 million

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: $4.685 million

FEMA Disaster Relief Fund: $1.570 billion

Educational Support: $628 million

Infrastructure Grants: $1.140 billion

Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advances: $575 million

No. 6: Illinois — $63.6 billion

Paycheck Protection Program: $22.849 billion

Emergency Injury Disaster Loans: $6.803 billion

Economic Impact Payments: $9.997 billion

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $8.553 billion

Provider Relief Fund: $3.887 billion

Coronavirus Relief Fund: $4.914 billion

HHS COVID-19 Appropriations: $984 million

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: $243 billion

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: $1.184 billion

FEMA Disaster Relief Fund: $261 million

Educational Support: $678 million

Infrastructure Grants: $1.618 billion

Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advances: $1.640 billion

No. 7: Michigan — $56.7 billion

Paycheck Protection Program: $16.040 billion

Emergency Injury Disaster Loans: $4.352 billion

Economic Impact Payments: $8.591 billion

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $14.910 billion

Provider Relief Fund: $2.713 billion

Coronavirus Relief Fund: $3.873 billion

HHS COVID-19 Appropriations: $734 million

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: $186 million

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: $2.775 billion

FEMA Disaster Relief Fund: $1.216 billion

Educational Support: $479 million

Infrastructure Grants: $353 million

Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advances: $484 million

No. 8: New Jersey — $52.4 billion

Paycheck Protection Program: $17.360 billion

Emergency Injury Disaster Loans: $6.891 billion

Economic Impact Payments: $6.775 billion

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $8.506 billion

Provider Relief Fund: $3.479 billion

Coronavirus Relief Fund: $3.444 billion

HHS COVID-19 Appropriations: $897 million

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: $417 million

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: $1.403 million

FEMA Disaster Relief Fund: $491 million

Educational Support: $379 million

Infrastructure Grants: $1.752 billion

Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advances: $579 million

No. 9: Ohio — $52.2 billion

Paycheck Protection Program: $18.533 billion

Emergency Injury Disaster Loans: $3.998 billion

Economic Impact Payments: $10.202 billion

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $8.060 billion

Provider Relief Fund: $2.703 billion

Coronavirus Relief Fund: $4.533 billion

HHS COVID-19 Appropriations: $661 million

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: $102 million

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: $1.762 billion

FEMA Disaster Relief Fund: $85 million

Educational Support: $594 million

Infrastructure Grants: $478 million

Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advances: $480 million

No. 10: Georgia — $51.5 billion

Paycheck Protection Program: $14.688 billion

Emergency Injury Disaster Loans: $7.544 billion

Economic Impact Payments: $8.472 billion

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $8.602 billion

Provider Relief Fund: $2.580 billion

Coronavirus Relief Fund: $4.117 billion

HHS COVID-19 Appropriations: $820 million

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: $98 million

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: $1.351 billion

FEMA Disaster Relief Fund: $1.008 billion

Educational Support: $563 million

Infrastructure Grants: $522 million

Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Advances: $1.113 billion

