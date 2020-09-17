https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-CongressionalHispanicCaucus-latino/2020/09/17/id/987532

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has kicked off a “virtual bus tour” with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) on Wednesday in key southern and midwestern states to draw Latino voters.

The virtual event will span the east coast to the west coast, with members of the caucus hosting events in cities to boost Latino voter turnout.

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., who represents South Florida started off the tour. She called the event “Voy a Votar,” which means “I’m going to vote,” showing how Biden respects Hispanic communities.

“Joe Biden knows that our country, and especially our state, does not exist as we know it without the Hispanic community,” Mucarsel-Powell said in a statement. “The United States is built on the backs of our parents and grandparents, and he wants to celebrate it by honoring us and our identities as Hispanic-Americans.”

The program comes during Hispanic Heritage Month, as Biden competes with President Donald Trump to increase Latino outreach.

