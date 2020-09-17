https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/house-arrest-ag-barr-says-slavery-coronavirus-stay-home-orders-greatest-intrusion-civil-liberties-american-history-video/

US Attorney General Bill Barr said other than slavery, Coronavirus stay-at-home orders are the “greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history.”

Barr also said the lockdown orders are like ‘house arrest.’

The Attorney General made these statements Wednesday at a Constitution Day event sponsored by Hillsdale College.

“Most of the governors do what bureaucrats always do, which is they … defy common sense,” Barr said. “They treat free citizens as babies that can’t take responsibility for themselves and others.”

“We have to give business people an opportunity, tell them what the rules are you know the masks, which rule of masks, you had this month…and then let them try to adapt their business to that and you’ll have ingenuity and people will at least have the freedom to try to earn a living,” he added.

WATCH:

Attorney General Bill Barr says, other than slavery, coronavirus stay-at-home orders are the “greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history.” https://t.co/63Cj4yD4HZ pic.twitter.com/zCfvxEKgMp — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 17, 2020

Barr slammed rogue DOJ prosecutors.

“Name one successful organization or institution where the lowest level employees’ decisions are deemed sacrosanct, there aren’t. There aren’t any letting the most junior members set the agenda,” Barr said.

“It might be a good philosophy for a Montessori preschool, but it is no way to run a federal agency,” the attorney general added.

Barr also took a swipe at Mueller and the corrupt Obama Administration.

WATCH:

AG Barr throwing shade at the Mueller team and Obama admin… pic.twitter.com/TeewUWgRjA — M3thods (@M2Madness) September 17, 2020

