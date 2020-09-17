https://thehill.com/homenews/house/516896-house-gop-leader-says-he-trusts-trump-over-cdc-director-on-vaccine-timing

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin Owen McCarthyDemocrats scramble on COVID-19 relief amid division, Trump surprise House GOP slated to unveil agenda ahead of election How Trump’s false attacks on mail-in voting could backfire on him MORE (R-Calif.) said he trusts President Trump Donald John TrumpBarr criticizes DOJ in speech declaring all agency power ‘is invested in the attorney general’ Military leaders asked about using heat ray on protesters outside White House: report Powell warns failure to reach COVID-19 deal could ‘scar and damage’ economy MORE’s comments on a timeline for the release of a coronavirus vaccine over Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield.

“We’re going to have a safe and effective vaccine this year, and listen to the preparation of what we’ve been able to do with Operation Warp Speed, to be able to deliver it. When that time comes, if I just take the words of the CDC and the president, the president’s right,” McCarthy said during a press briefing on Thursday.

“I think one of those two individuals had more information than the other, and that was the president,” he added.

Trump at a Wednesday evening press briefing said Redfield was incorrect when he said a vaccine for COVID-19 would likely not be available until “the second or third quarter of 2021,” remarks the CDC director made in testimony to Congress.

Redfield’s estimate tracks with the outlines provided by other health experts, but Trump said a vaccine could be widely available by this fall. Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Warning signs flash for Trump on debates Senate Republicans signal openness to working with Biden National postal mail handlers union endorses Biden MORE on Wednesday said Trump lacked credibility in terms of the timing of a vaccine because Trump appears to want one out speedily to help with his reelection. The Trump campaign has criticized Biden for fearmongering.

McCarthy said that after speaking with other experts including Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief scientific adviser to the Trump administration’s vaccine development program, and pharmaceutical companies developing COVID-19 vaccines, he believes Trump’s timeline is more accurate.

He told reporters that Redfield likely “needs to be updated” on the latest information.

“So what you should do is actually ask the question, to Dr. [Moncef] Slaoui who’s in charge of it, who is the adviser to what’s happening, who’s working every single day with the eight companies that are building the vaccine,” McCarthy said.

