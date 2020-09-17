https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/17/how-the-left-will-eliminate-meaningful-elections-if-democrats-win/
RUSH: So the past couple of days I have engaged in open conversation about what is at stake in the upcoming election. Now, everybody says that every election is the most important election in history. This one is certainly shaping up to be just that. I’m really, really concerned that if we lose this, that we’re on the path to one-party rule, one-party country, much like California is, much like New York is, much like, you know, the western half of the state of Washington is.
And I think that one of the reasons for it is that the left, if they win this election, are gonna see to it that that is the case. I’ve maintained for a long time the one thing they don’t control that they have to do in order to get power in the United States is win elections. And folks, I’m telling you, they resent it. They resent that they have to go through the demeaning process of elections.
What’s demeaning about it? Why, they shouldn’t be subject to what you think. Their claim to power is absolute. It shouldn’t depend on whether you approve of it or not. They resent the hell out of having to campaign. They don’t care whether you agree with them or not. They don’t want your opinion to matter. They want power, and they want to be able to control your life whether you agree with what they think and do or not.
Well, so far elections matter. But look at what they’ve done with the last one, 2016. They simply refused to accept it. That’s why we’re going through what we’re going through. And if they had their druthers, they would make sure that no election ever again mattered. So what could they do to ensure that no election down the road’s ever gonna matter? That essentially there was no way they could lose the next election?
Well, there’s any number of things they can do. Let’s say — and these are not out of the realm of possibility. Let’s say they win the White House in this upcoming election, and let’s say they win the Senate. That means they would have it all. And with John Roberts at the Supreme Court, they would have all three branches. And how we gonna win in four years? What are they gonna do in the next four years to make sure that what we do is irrelevant? Well, grant statehood to Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. Four brand-new Democrat senators.
Next thing they will do is get rid of the filibuster in the Senate, which means say good-bye to needing 60 votes to do anything. All you need is 51. So four now permanent Democrat senators from D.C. The Republicans don’t exist there. And two permanent senators from Puerto Rico. The Republicans doesn’t exist there. Added to whatever number they’re gonna have, minus the filibuster, and they run the Senate.
That means that whatever the president wants or whoever’s running the country just go to the Senate and have it rubber-stamped, go to the House, have it rubber-stamped. Nothing the Republicans can do to stop it. So get rid of the filibuster, which means the Senate is no different than the House of Representatives. Fifty-one votes there, simple majority will accomplish whatever they want.
Then they’re gonna Stack the Supreme Court. They can do it. Congress structures the court. The Democrat Congress, Republican Congress can add to the number of Supreme Court justices anytime they want. FDR tried to pack the court back in the thirties and got caught doing it. Nobody was in favor of it back then. A different country. But let’s say we go from nine to 13 or 14 justices. And if they win this the election, every new justice is gonna be a liberal Democrat.
Now, you can say good-bye to the Republicans ever prevailing in a Supreme Court decision. Then they start appointing justice or judges to the district courts as they come up, and there’s not a thing the Republicans can do to stop the takeover of the judiciary, which is already well underway. So they’ve just essentially locked up for four years everything this government’s gonna do; and so the next time there’s a presidential election in four years, it’s not gonna matter. Just like whoever runs for governor on the Republican side in California, it doesn’t matter.
So it’s a very real possibility. And we had some calls yesterday. “Rush, it won’t be work because they’re gonna destroy the economy and people gonna stand up and vote ’em out.” No, see, part and parcel of this is to make sure things like that don’t happen. It’s hard to explain some of this because a lot of reasonable people just can’t get their arms around the idea of elections not mattering. And a lot of people can’t accept what I’m saying about the modern iteration of the Democrat Party anyway, which wants to find a way around the meaningfulness of elections.
What’s stopping them, if they get everything I’ve just described, if they run the House, if they run the Senate, if they have the White House, if they are in charge of the judiciary, what’s to stop them from changing the Electoral College or getting rid of it? Let’s say they just decide to get rid of it. There’s nothing we can do to stop them, if sheer numbers are all that matters. We won’t have the votes anywhere to stop them, get rid of the Electoral College, and that means the popular vote is all that matters, and, folks, they win the presidency with New York and California. Don’t even need the other 48 states.
And believe me, they are salivating over these possibilities. They resent the idea of being judged by voters. You don’t think that’s true? They’re burning down the houses and the private property of people who are on their side in Portland and in the state of Washington, in Minneapolis, in New York, in Chicago. These very people about whom I’m speaking are destroying and torching the homes, the businesses, the dreams, the private property of the voters that do elect them.
The governors and the mayors are standing aside while all of this destruction and violence happens. They are permitting it under the theory that this is how they get rid of Trump. They make the economy so bad that people blame Trump for everything that’s going wrong, and they try to create as much going wrong as they can, hoping that the guy in charge at the time, at the moment, Donald Trump, will get the blame for it.
They don’t even care what people on their own side think of them. Look at this mayor in Portland, Ted Wheeler. This guy is an actual sycophant. This guy’s a groupie of Black Lives Matter and Antifa. He wants to march with them. He showed up one night to march. They tear-gassed him. Then they went after the condo building where he lives, forced him out of it so that the other residents of the building would be safe. And he still loves them. Even though they’ve rejected him and they’ve tried to harm him and they have done everything they can to disrespect him, and he’s on their side.
I think the left is conditioning the people in this country for this ongoing violence after the election. They’re out there attacking Bill Barr. We’ll have the audio. Barr was in rare form at Hillsdale College this week, and we’re gonna have the audio sound bites of that in mere moments, plus I’m gonna be getting back to your phone calls first. So if you’re online, if you’re only hold out there, please hang on.
We’re getting obscure poll numbers to fuel the left claims that the right wing is cheating. Yeah, the poll numbers are starting tighten now. In fact, this is from Politico. “Democrats fear Wisconsin governor is becoming a liability for Biden. “ The current governor Wisconsin looks like a — well, his own party’s mad at him ’cause he’s such a wimp. His name is Tony Evers. And they’re not happy.
They’re starting to get deja vu in Michigan where Trump barely eked out a win because Hillary didn’t campaign there. Biden’s not going to Michigan. They’re starting to get worried. The polling is narrowing. And some of the polling is obscure. But it’s still being reported. And the reason it is is because it is designed to penetrate the minds of the dullards that make up Democrat voters. They are being conditioned that Trump is cheating again, that Trump is meddling in the election.
Look. They’ve been told all year; right? Biden in a landslide, Biden’s up by eight, Biden’s up by 12, Biden’s up by 10, Biden’s running away with it. Now all of a sudden, uh-oh. It may be in doubt. Uh-oh. It may not be a slam dunk. They’re setting it up so that these idiot Democrat voters are being conditioned now to believe that this election’s being stolen from them right out from under their noses.
This is all I think to stoke the fires and the flames of violence. They’re justifying the rioting. They’ve been talking about the perfect storm for months. They’ve been saying neither side is gonna accept the results. They have been saying that they’d better win in a landslide or else there’s going to be out of control violence. We won’t know who won for weeks.
I mean, it’s a perfect storm that they are trying to set up here. They are hell-bent on winning this. And if they don’t, they are setting everybody up for an outbreak of violence that they are trying to say is gonna be justified, it’s gonna be explained by the fact the Republicans and Trump are cheating again. Mark my words.
Now, don’t let any of this affect you. The way to defeat all this is to show up on Election Day and vote. Show up in record numbers. Do not let any of these threats stand in your way. It doesn’t have to be. We don’t have to lose. And we don’t have to lose the two-party system. It doesn’t have to be. I’m just describing for you what the left wants, what they are attempting to achieve. And if they win this election, how relatively simple it will be to get rid of any serious opposition.