https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/huge-latest-study-finds-false-coronavirus-mortality-numbers-risen-29-total-reported-deaths-last-8-weeks/

So let’s get this straight – based on the recommendation of doctors Fauci and Birx the US shut down the entire economy based on 9,000 American deaths due entirely to the China coronavirus?



We were first to report that the Director General of the WHO on March 3, 2020 created panic with his highly flawed statement that the coronavirus had a 3.4% mortality rate and he compared this to the seasonal flue estimates of less than 1% mortality.

This statement caused a global panic. However, we knew this was inaccurate at the time and we wrote about it on March 17, 2020. Here is the video of Dr. Ghebreyesus’s remarks.

[embedded content]

TRENDING: FOX News Panel Melts Down After Newt Gingrich Correctly Calls Out Lawless Soros-Funded District Attorneys (VIDEO)

The WHO leader’s coronavirus death rate number of 3.4% was false and we proved this in our post at the time.

The Gateway Pundit reported, that the coronavirus fatality rate reported by the liberal mainstream media was completely inaccurate and the actual rate more typical to a seasonal flu – the media was lying again.

Doctors Fauci and Birx next pushed ridiculous and highly exaggerated mortality rates related to the coronavirus:

** Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx used the Imperial College Model to persuade President Trump to lock down the ENTIRE US ECONOMY.

** The fraudulent model predicted 2.2 million American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic

** The authors of the Imperial College Model shared their findings with the White House Coronavirus task force in early March

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx then met with President Trump privately and urged him to shut down the US economy and destroy the record Trump economy based on this model

But the Imperial College model Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx pushed was garbage and they recommended the destruction of the US economy using this completely flawed model.

Today we now have empirical evidence that the WHO, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx were all wrong. They were charlatans. They lied to the American people.

The CDC updated their numbers in August to show that only 6% of all coronavirus deaths were completely due to the coronavirus alone.

The rest of the deaths pinned to the China coronavirus are attributed to individuals who had other serious issues going on.

Also, most of the deaths are very old Americans with co-morbidities.

From the CDC.

And now a study of death certificate data at the Center for Evidence Based Medicine shows that false coronavirus mortality numbers have risen to 29% of the total reported mortality numbers in the last 8 weeks.

Via Dr. Andrew Bostom.

“While we found that roughly 1/13 (7.8%) deaths with C19 on the death certificate did not have the disease as the underlying cause of death, this proportion has risen substantially to 29% (nearly 1/3) for the last 8 weeks of reporting.” https://t.co/aClOo3ntNK via @cebmoxford — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) September 17, 2020

From the CEBM.net report:

World Health Organisation guidelines state that “COVID-19 should be recorded on the medical certificate of cause of death for ALL decedents where the disease, or is assumed to have caused, or contributed to death i.e. COVID-19 is the underlying cause of death”. Such an example would be someone who has developed pneumonia as a result of COVID-19, dies from acute respiratory distress. Alternatively, COVID-19 may be present on the death certificate as a significant condition contributing to death but not the underlying cause. These guidelines are clear that in such cases these deaths “are not deaths due to COVID-19 and should not be certified as such.” We set out to determine how many COVID-19 deaths are were COVID-19 is the underlying cause and in how COVID-19 is not considered as the underlying cause, using Public Health England (PHE) weekly reports on excess mortality, published since the week ending 3 July 2020. This allowed us to address the question of whether COVID-19 is the underlying cause of death when it appears on the death certificate. What did we find While we found that roughly one in thirteen (7.8%) deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate did not have the disease as the underlying cause of death, this proportion has risen substantially to 29% (nearly a third) for the last eight weeks of reporting.

Read the rest here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

