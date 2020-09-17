https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/insane-minneapolis-board-members-bragged-defunding-police-now-wondering-police/

President of the Minneapolis City Counsel, Lisa Bender spoke at a rally in Minneapolis after BLM had totally destroyed the downtown of her city and declared the following:

Our commitment is to end our city’s toxic relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department – to end policing as we know it – and to recreate systems of public safety that actually keep us safe.

[embedded content]

CNN had the young ignorant Council member on and asked her about what she was proposing and in particular about who she would call in the middle of the night when she needs protection from some danger. The radical Ms. Bender responded:

Yes, I hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors and I know, and myself too in that functional place of privilege because for those of us for whom the system is working, I think we need to step back and imagine what it would feel like to already live in that reality where calling the police would mean more harms done.

[embedded content]

Now the city council is asking where are the police?

The Minnesota Reformer reported on Tuesday:

Council member Phillipe Cunningham said while he still supports transformational — as opposed to incremental — change in public safety, right now the Police Department is all the city has. “My constituents are looking at me saying, ‘What is the city doing? MPD is not showing up,’” he said. “When they get here they say ‘We’re just running from call to call so we can’t really do anything,’” said Cunningham, whose ward includes north Minneapolis, which has been racked by gunfire. “This is like, the experience that northsiders are having right now is — a collective community trauma because of the fact that the gunfire does not stop.”

These people are insane. They think removing the police will end police brutality not recognizing it will remove in most instances the only barrier to crime as well.

