The internal polls must be bad.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) did a complete 180 on Thursday and called for rioters to be prosecuted.

“We support peaceful demonstrations. We participate in them. They are part of the essence of our democracy. That does not include looting, starting fires, or rioting. They should be prosecuted. That is lawlessness,” Pelosi said.

It’s too late, Pelosi!

WATCH:

Speaker Pelosi: “We support peaceful demonstrations. We participate in them. They are part of the essence of our democracy. That does not include looting, starting fires, or rioting. They should be prosecuted. That is lawlessness.” pic.twitter.com/Xq89RLR70f — The Hill (@thehill) September 17, 2020

Recall Pelosi in July fully embraced the Maoist revolution and refused to denounce violent mobs.

Pelosi was asked about the removal of a statue of Christopher Columbus in Little Italy in Baltimore.

The Speaker rambled about her grandmother’s earrings and refused to denounce violent mobs erasing US history by tearing down statues.

“Well, I don’t have my grandmother’s earrings…I don’t care much about statues,” said Pelosi. “People will do what they do.”

Pelosi must have read the polls because the majority of Americans want law and order.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Attorney General Bill Barr asked federal prosecutors to charge violent rioters with sedition.

