https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/jobless-claims-decline-slows/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The number of new applications for unemployment benefits were 860,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, amid worrying signs that the hiring recovery has leveled off.

Forecasters had projected 850,000 new jobless claims.

The number of workers claiming unemployment benefits dropped precipitously through the end of May but that decline stalled at the end of summer.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook