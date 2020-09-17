https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/17/cheer-netflix-jerry-harris-child-pornography-charges/

Netflix’s “Cheer” star Jerry Harris has reportedly been charged with producing child pornography.

Harris was arrested Thursday, days after the FBI confirmed he was under investigation for allegedly soliciting sex and photos from twin boys in Texas, according to a report published by the Chicago Tribune.

Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix show ‘Cheer’, has been arrested by federal authorities and charged with production of child pornography. Per US Attorney’s office in Chicago. — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) September 17, 2020

A representative for Harris denied the allegations against the professional cheerleader Monday.

“We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager,” a spokesperson for Harris told ABC News after the news broke. “We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.” (RELATED: FBI Investigating Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris For Allegedly Soliciting Sex, Photos From Minors, Report Says)

As previously reported, two screenshots were shared with law enforcement that detailed the allegations. In one screenshot of a message from Snapchat, Harris’ face is allegedly visible along with a message reading “Would you ever want to ****.”

Another screenshot shows text messages from 2019 between an individual named “jerry harris.”

“Hey btw I found a place for us to do stuff it’s actually pretty good haha,” the message read.

Harris became famous after appearing in Netflix’s docuseries “Cheer.” The docuseries followed a college cheer team’s journey to the national championship.