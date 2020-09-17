https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/john-macarthur-send-me-to-jail-bring-it-on/

John MacArthur not worried about threats of jail for holding church services: “I’m open for a jail ministry … bring it on” https://t.co/DYr6pzGkue pic.twitter.com/vnZm9qyoSW — Disrn (@DisrnNews) September 16, 2020

“We received a letter with a threat that we could be fined or I could go to jail for a maximum of six months. Of course, my biblical hero, apart form the Lord Jesus Christ, is the Apostle Paul. And when he went into a town, he didn’t ask what the hotel was like, he asked what the jail was like, because he knew that’s where he was going to spend his time … If they want to tuck me into jail, I’m open for a jail ministry. I’ve done a lot of other ministries and haven’t had the opportunity to do that one, so, bring it on.”

