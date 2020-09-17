http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VJkXvgnCDoc/

Hollywood film director Judd Apatow has claimed that President Donald Trump has “no issue” in killing Americans in order to win re-election. Apatow, known for The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Anchorman, and Talladega Nights, bashed Trump’s remarks about a vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus.

Judd Apatow made the comments in response to a story from ABC News, which accused Trump of attempting to use the vaccine as a “political weapon” as part of the wider “wars on science.”

“A president who admitted he downplayed the COVID-19 threat now says he actually ‘up-played’ it,” the ABC News story notes. “And he is maintaining that it will disappear — all while casting doubt on mask-wearing, urging states and colleges to reopen quickly and suggesting his opponent is undermining efforts to develop and distribute a vaccine.”

“Trump has no issue killing anyone to get re-elected,” Apatow wrote on Twitter. “Make sure your voter registration is current,” he added, before linking to former First Lady Michelle Obama’s voter turnout organization When We All Vote.

Trump has no issue killing anyone to get re-elected. Make sure your voter registration is current. @WhenWeAllVote https://t.co/PiALcEAn5m — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 17, 2020

Breitbart reached out to Twitter for comment on whether they planned to fact-check or provide a disclaimer on such hysteria but did not receive a reply by the time of publishing.

Earlier this week, Hollywood actress Debra Messing called President Trump a “rapist” and a “pedophile” on Twitter. The Will & Grace star repeatedly posted the hashtags #TrumpIsARapist and #TrumpisaPedo.

Twitter has not issued a fact-check on Messing’s tweet nor has the company’s communications department responded to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

***Update***

Breitbart News reached out to Twitter for clarification on whether such disinformation violated their terms of service. Twitter says they are prioritizing tweets where there is the highest likelihood of harm. “We’ll continue to prioritize taking action on Tweets where there is a high likelihood of harm,” said a Twitter spokesperson.

“The chart in this blog details the actions we’ll take based on the information we find i.e. if it’s a misleading claim, disputed claim or unverified claim.”

Follow Ben Kew on Parler, Facebook, or Twitter. You can email him at bkew@breitbart.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

