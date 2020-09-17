A Kappa Delta sorority sister at Pennsylvania’s Franklin & Marshall College found herself behind bars with bail set at $1 million after engaging in alleged criminal protesting.

Kathryn Patterson, 20, joined demonstrations in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, over the fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz, who, according to body-cam footage, charged an officer while wielding a knife.

The undergrad was charged with arson, among other felony charges.

In total, 12 other alleged criminal rioters were also charged, with nine of them slapped with a $1 million bail, including Patterson.