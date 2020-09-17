http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JoIEku_6u30/

During a recent trip to Miami, Florida, Democrat vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris was protected by Secret Service agents using variants of the very rifles she wants to ban Americans from owning.

The Daily Mail published an article showing at least one Secret Service agent with a AR-platform rifle. The rifle is outfitted with optics, a flashlight, and a greater-than-10-round magazine.

On August 31, 2018, Breitbart News reported more than nine million AR-platform rifles were manufactured for U.S. sales during Barack Obama’s presidency.

By the late summer/early fall of 2019, when Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden pushed a mandatory buyback of such rifles during the Democrat primary campaign, the National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated there were 16 million-plus privately owned AR-15s in the United States.

Besides buying back ARs that Americans already possess, Harris and Biden support banning future sales of the wildly popular rifles. To that end, both have voiced support for an “assault weapons” ban.

Yet Harris is protected by good guys carrying the same guns she wants to ban average Americans from owning for their self-defense.

The fact that Biden is protected by good guys holding the very guns he wants to ban is no moot point either. On May 4, 2020, Breitbart News reported Biden was enjoying the benefit of armed protection while campaigning on a platform of disarming his fellow Americans.

When Biden began receiving Secret Service protection in mid-March 2020, a source told Breitbart News agents would protect Biden with pistols, semiautomatic rifles–perhaps ARs and/or Sig Sauer MCX platform firearms–as well as fully automatic firearms that would most like be part of the equation too.

The full-auto firearms often consist of submachine guns on a sling, which allow them to be carried out of sight under a jacket or coat.

Ironically, Biden is campaigning on banning the average man from owning rifles such as AR-15s, AK-47s, and Sig Sauer MCXs.

