On Tuesday, Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) joined the governor of her home state, Gavin Newsom, to create a photo-op to push their climate change agenda. The photo was taken on the property of an Auberry, California family; the homeowner’s grown children said they had not been allowed to visit their home as it was under an evacuation order, and added that Harris and Newsom had not gotten permission to be on their property when they took the photos.

The homeowner’s son, Trampas Patten, excoriated Harris and Newsom on Facebook, writing:

For the friends of mine that don’t recognize the fireplace in the background, that is what is left of my parents house! What has me really frustrated right now is the fact that these two politicians used my parents loss for a photo opportunity to push their political agenda! Political party wouldn’t have made a difference in this moment. Decent human beings that have character and class, wouldn’t air someone else’s misfortune on national television! Think about this when you go to the polls in a few weeks to vote. Look at this picture closely, imagine it is what is left of your hard work, hopes, dreams, place of sanctuary. Do you want this kind of leadership, using you and your loss for political gain?! For the record, my parents haven’t even been let back in yet themselves, to sort through what is left of their lives, but these two felt the need to go traipsing around my parents property without permission. I guess those property taxes my parents pay allow politicians to do this! Private property doesn’t exist in California anymore!

His sister Bailee, stated,”When we saw those photos, it was – there aren’t words, because it’s like, we haven’t even seen our house. We haven’t seen our property. There is no house, we haven’t even seen our property … This isn’t just devastation, this is our lives. This is where we grew up, these are our memories. And to not have that – to feel so helpless – and I guess that’s what we’ve all been thinking, is that we were so helpless. Because we weren’t there, we haven’t gotten to deal with our loss. Instead, we’re having to watch it play out on social media and news,” FOX26 News reported.

Dear Governor Newsom you don’t know me but I’m one of your CA citizens. That truck you are standing by is my dads work truck. He has had that thing for as long as I can remember. That land with all the rubble your standing next too, that’s my house I grew up in. You never got my parents permission to go on our property, nor did you ask if we needed help. What you did do is take my families loss and parade it all over social media and news networks to push your agenda. That agenda can wait, right now you should be caring about the families of this state. Thankfully this community is #mountainstrong and we will thrive.

Patten concluded, “We’re survivors. We’re gonna get through this, but the whole community has lost. And to just take a picture of one loss, it’s not enough.”

“Senator Harris’s Communications Director, when asked for a statement, told FOX26 News Reporter Marie Edinger over the phone, ‘I’m not going to have anything about that,’ and declined to comment further,” FOX26 News added.

