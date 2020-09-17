https://www.dailywire.com/news/kanye-west-suspended-from-twitter-for-posting-private-information

Music icon Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter after posting a series of incendiary tweets on Wednesday night.

According to Newsweek, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed that West was suspended for 12 hours after he posted the private phone number of a Forbes editor and urging his followers to call the individual.

“The Tweet was removed for posting private information, and the account has been temporarily locked in accordance with our Private Information policy,” the social media giant confirmed.

Another tweet featured West urinating on a Grammy Award he had placed in a toilet.

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

In yet another tweet, Kanye West floated conspiracy theories about how the music industry killed Prince and Michael Jackson.

“We used to diss Michael Jackson the media made us call him crazy…then they killed him,” West he said in one tweet. “Let’s get it big bro…you and Michael passed so we can live,” he said in another tweet in which he shared a photo of the late musician Prince.

After the ban, the hashtag #FreeYe began trending on Twitter, with former Lakers basketball star Rick Fox confirming that Kanye had been placed in Twitter jail.

“My friend Kanye West wants you all to know that he was kicked off of Twitter for 12 hours,” tweeted Fox.

My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours — Rick Fox (@RickFox) September 17, 2020

“Kanye wanted me to let everyone know that his Twitter account has been locked out by the Twitter Gods,” conservative commentator Candace Owens also tweeted.

Kanye wanted me to let everyone know that his Twitter account has been locked out by the Twitter Gods. #FreeKanye — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 17, 2020

Kanye West has been especially critical of the music industry this week. On Monday, the rapper tweeted that both the NBA and the music industry are “modern-day slave ships” while likening himself to the prophet Moses.

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved I’m putting my life on the line for my people The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved I’m putting my life on the line for my people The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Following that, West sent out a now-deleted tweet saying that he will no longer contract his music with Sony and Universal. “I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal … On God … in Jesus name … come and get me,” he said.

Taking it even further, West said that one day his kids will “own” his masters and advised everyone to buy land with government money.

Use the government money and buy land We have to evolve Buy property My kids gonna own my masters

Though it is inconclusive if the illness contributed to his series of tweets this week, Kanye West does suffer from bi-polar disorder, which at times has appeared to color some of his public rhetoric. Earlier this summer, the rapper publicly accused his wife, Kim Kardashian, of trying to lock him up after he admitted to allegedly trying to abort their daughter.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” he tweeted.

Kanye West later apologized for his statements.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” the rapper tweeted. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

