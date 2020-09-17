https://thepoliticalinsider.com/kayleigh-mcenany-hammers-media-for-refusing-to-ask-one-question-about-historic-middle-east-peace-deals/

Kayleigh McEnany was thoroughly disgusted with the press corp after they refused to ask a solitary question about President Trump’s historic peace deal between Middle East nations.

And she let them know all about it.

Toward the conclusion of Wednesday’s press briefing, the White House Press Secretary laid into the group of feeble reporters assembled before her.

“What I will weigh into is the Middle East Peace Deals signed yesterday that I did not receive a single question about,” McEnany said. “That was the first time that happened in a quarter of a century. If Obama or Biden had achieved this it would have looked a lot different.”

On Tuesday, leaders from Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Bahrain took part in a historic peace deal that will involve establishing embassies, exchanging ambassadors, and beginning to work together as partners.

President Trump described the agreement as “the dawn of a new Middle East,” as he expects several other countries to follow.

His efforts have earned him two Nobel Peace Prize nominations.

.@PressSec points out the leftist media response to Middle East peace deals: “I did not receive a single question about [peace deals]. That was the first time it’s happened in a quarter of a century. If Obama and Biden had achieved this, it would look a lot different.” pic.twitter.com/1zx0cHPUGX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 16, 2020

Hammers Chuck Todd and Nancy Pelosi Too

McEnany was elated to call out media members and Democrat lawmakers by name for downplaying peace in the Middle East – something many people didn’t think was achievable by any President in this lifetime.

“You wouldn’t have Chuck Todd saying he’s uncomfortable with the deal that brings peace between the United Arab Emirates and Israel and Bahrain,” she fumed.

“You wouldn’t have CBS calling it, quote, ‘a business deal,’” McEnany continued.

“And you wouldn’t have Nancy Pelosi calling it a distraction,” McEnany quipped. “Maybe it’s a distraction from her visits to the hair salon.”

.@SpeakerPelosi says that #BahrainIsrael peace agreement was a “distraction” from the coronavirus increased number of deaths… Do you agree with #Pelosi? pic.twitter.com/3nsMol7PjU — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) September 13, 2020

“Those were significant agreements,” she continued. “It’s the first time in a quarter of a century three peace deals in 29 days. It took 26 years for the prior two peace deals. So the Nobel Peace Prize nomination for the President – two of them – very well deserved.”

What she said can not be disputed by any level-headed thinker. Had these agreements taken place under the Obama administration, the media would have been clamoring for construction to start on his addition to Mount Rushmore.

Watch What Happens After

As if McEnany murdering the media right before their eyes by calling out the hypocrisy in how they cover President Trump wasn’t enough – they immediately proved her point as she walked away from the podium.

Did they shout questions about the peace deal? No. Did they seek to learn more about the Nobel nominations?

No, instead Brian Karem, a carnival barker for Playboy magazine who somehow has press credentials yelled this disgraceful question …

NOW: ⁦@PressSec⁩ says ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is a “Law and Order” President. I felt compelled to ask if he’s a law and order president why does he keep breaking the law? pic.twitter.com/3uFS9AsgV8 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 16, 2020

Karem has made a name for himself …well, because he’s an attention whore. This little stunt proves it.

That’s today’s American media for you in a nutshell. Historic peace deals? Meh. Shouting random questions with no basis in fact to get attention? Sign me up!

They truly are the enemy of the people.

