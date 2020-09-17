http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/m2poL_ch0NA/
Pop superstar Lady Gaga has made the baffling claim that people who are born in the United States are all fed white supremacy ideology. The Chromatica singer added that she supports the social justice activism taking place around the country and hopes that it will continue to grow.
In a lengthy Billboard interview, Lady Gaga said that she is trying to learn and unlearn things that she’s been exposed to her entire life.
“When you’re born in this country, we all drink the poison that is white supremacy,” she told the magazine. “I am in the process of learning and unlearning things I’ve been taught my whole life.”
The Grammy and Oscar-winning star said that she hopes social justice activism continues to grow “louder.”
“Social justice is not just a literacy, it’s a lifestyle,” she said. “What do I think about [posting] a black square? I think everybody has a different feeling about a black square. Do I think there’s such a thing as performative activism? Yes. Do I think there’s been true activism that’s been very important and needed? Yes. Do I believe Black lives matter? Yes. Do I believe this is going to get louder? Yes. Do I believe it should? Yes.”
