Jeanne Ives is the Republican candidate running against incumbent Democratic Congressman Sean Casten in the 6th Congressional District in Illinois.

Sean Casten is in a district that was held by Republicans for 35 years before he defeated Rep. Peter Roskam in 2018.

Jeanne Ives is a West point graduate, veteran, and mother of five.

But not all people value Jeanne’s service.

Angry leftists are tagging her signs with vulgar and abusive graffiti.

Leftists are becoming more and more radical, intolerant and violent by the day.

Donate to Jeanne Ives.

More… Her opponent believes ALL Trump supporters are racists.

