http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9YvnCT_QMYc/

President Donald Trump will hold a Thursday evening rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

—

9:18 PM: Trump says next year could be the best economic year of all as the country recovers from the Coronavirus.

9:17 PM: Trump talks up a “safe and effective” vaccine before the end of the year. He said it’s amazing that Democrats “hate the vaccine” all of a sudden. Trump says “it could be very, very soon.”

9:15 PM: In a message that will hit home with many voters in Wisconsin, Trump says if Biden wins, the arsonists and the rioters win along with China. Trump going heavy on trade on Wisconsin, saying he has spent the last three years fixing deals made by “grossly incompetent people.” He reminds the audience that he would have never run for president had it not been for the trade issue.

Trump also says it was just announced that his administration grew medium income by a record of $4,100, achieving the highest medium income in the country’s history.

9:13 PM: Trump says, unlike Biden who never came to Milwaukee, he came to Wisconsin to show his respect to the state’s voters.

9:10 PM: Rally about to get started as Trump gets out of Air Force One. Trump’s team is getting better at staging these rallies. Trump says Air Force One behind him at the rally is a “beautiful sight.” Trump says this is the most important election in the country, and he immediately reminds the crowd that Biden spent his entire career outsourcing Wisconsin’s jobs.

Trump says Biden tonight is getting “softball questions from Anderson Cooper.” He says the audience “isn’t quite like this.” He the cars in the parking lot at Biden’s “town hall” event on CNN “it’s the weirdest thing” he has ever seen.

9:00 PM: Trump has landed, and another electric rally should be starting shortly.

See you at the Peaceful Protest soon, #Wisconsin! pic.twitter.com/1BevMWXGTD — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 18, 2020

8:45 PM: Trump expected to land at the top of the hour.

On Air Force One heading to Wisconsin. Biden refused to go there to apologize for not showing up for the failed Democrat Convention. So funny to watch the Fake News fawning over Sleepy Joe’s ridiculous “car press conference”. Pathetic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

On a rainy runway, Air Force One takes off for Mosinee, WI, for another airport hangar rally in a must-win state for Pres Trump. He won WI by less than a point in 2016 and he can’t afford to lose it now. It’s his 5th time in WI this year. pic.twitter.com/AvX0B9VidS — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 17, 2020

–

Massive turnout for Trump vs. one lone protester:

Here in Mosinee, Wis. covering Trump’s rally this evening. President is expected in an hour and a half. pic.twitter.com/MKKeXPf0lw — Dominick Sokotoff (@DomSokotoff) September 17, 2020

So far just a lone protester is outside Trump rally in Mosinee. pic.twitter.com/x4jPXX2lvY — Sarah McGrew WAOW (@sarahROSEmcgrew) September 17, 2020

Hundreds of supporters waiting in line outside the president’s event in Mosinee tonight. pic.twitter.com/NXiNZu9PdV — Tom Lally (@tomlallywi) September 17, 2020

The crowd continues to grow for the Trump rally at CWA in Mosinee. pic.twitter.com/WAicwyOz8d — Dale Ryman (@DaleRyman_WSAW) September 17, 2020

Big crowd waiting for President Trump’s rally tonight in Mosinee Wisconsin. Marathon Co will be key for the Trump/Pence ticket in 2020. They won here by 12K votes, a big margin of victory in 2016. pic.twitter.com/GoR6aXtrsA — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) September 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

