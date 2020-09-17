https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/17/lmao-dem-questioner-asks-biden-about-his-plan-for-bridging-the-gap-between-her-lonely-pro-joe-yard-sign-and-the-sea-of-trump-flags-elsewhere/

As expected, CNN’s drive-in town hall with Joe Biden was filled with softball questions from people described as Democrats and some as Republicans. But one woman had a question about how Biden planned to bridge the political gap between Joe’s supporters and Trump’s supporters, and the question was framed rather hilariously:

Trending

Author Stephen King might have even wanted to ask that question himself!

A local Republican office used it as an opportunity to distribute some signs:

***

Related:

Fact-check: Joe Biden says if President Trump had done his job on COVID-19, ‘all the people would still be alive’

CNN fact-checker says Joe Biden is fact-checking President Trump by speaking in coherent sentences

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #BidenTownHall2020 electionCNNDonald TrumpJoe Biden

recent stories

US News

‘LMAO!!’ Dem questioner asks Biden about his plan for bridging the gap between her lonely pro-Joe yard sign and the ‘sea of Trump flags’ elsewhere

US News

Fact-check: Joe Biden says if President Trump had done his job on COVID-19, ‘all the people would still be alive’

Media

CNN fact-checker says Joe Biden is fact-checking President Trump by speaking in coherent sentences

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...