https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/lou-dobbs-jim-jordan-cheer-president-trumps-latest-success-bringing-back-big-ten-football/

Lou Dobbs met with Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio this evening and discussed current events, including the Big Ten Conference announcing they will allow their athletes to compete in sports this semester:

Dobbs: It was a political decision by the Big Ten. The Commissioner of the Big Ten made an awful decision. Do you think he’ll survive it? Jordan: Well, we’ll see. What I do know is the vote was 3 to 11 not to play a few weeks ago. President Trump gets involved and what was the vote yesterday, 14 to 0. Football is back in the Midwest. Football is back in the Big Ten and that’s good for those young student athletes, those men who want to play and that’s good for all the student athletes at the college level. It’s good for the country. This was a total win for the President. Do you think Joe Biden was going to accomplish that? No way. Dobbs: Well, I don’t know if he’s got a lot of, I don’t even know if he’s got a TV in that basement so we’ll probably never know.

TRENDING: FOX News Panel Melts Down After Newt Gingrich Correctly Calls Out Lawless Soros-Funded District Attorneys (VIDEO)

[embedded content]

The USA Today reported this morning:

Bowing to pressure from players, coaches and politicians, the Big Ten’s presidents decided Wednesday morning to move forward with an eight-game football season beginning on the weekend of Oct. 24, reversing their August decision to postpone the fall schedule and ending weeks of drama that spread from campuses all the way to the White House. Citing new information presented by the league’s medical advisory board last weekend, including the imminent availability of rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 that can be administered on a daily basis, Big Ten presidents concluded they can safely conduct a football season, even as some of them struggle with infection rates on their own campuses.

In complete acts of insanity the conference announced radical plans for athletes contracting COVID-19:

The Big Ten will also require any athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 to be withheld from game competition for 21 days and undergo comprehensive cardiac testing, including an MRI that could detect inflammation of the heart. That data will be put into a cardiac registry to help further the study of COVID-19 effects.

Of course this is insane due to the fact that individuals under the age of 24 being virtually immune to COVID-19. As we pointed out, the CDC shows that the athletes in the Big Ten are not at risk of dying from the Coronavirus at all. They are more likely to drown!

Look at the line for the number of deaths related to those under the age of 24 (for the Big Ten Commissioner and Chancellors this would be every single football player in the Big Ten).

We reported previously that the Big Ten made a huge mistake when they hired Kevin Warren last year as their Big Ten Commissioner. The Gateway Pundit posted several reports on the illogical and politically motivated actions Warren and Democrat politicians took to cancel the 2020 Big Ten football season.

The only reason that football was cancelled in the Big Ten this year was because Democrats either wanted to punish their constituents or they believed incorrectly that this will help them in the election.

It’s so disgusting seeing politicians and school administrators involved in politics when they should be thinking about their students and institutions. Let’s hope President Trump gets the votes he deserves from the Midwest for getting the Big Ten back on track.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

