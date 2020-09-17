https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/majority-voters-believe-winter-olympics-shouldnt-be-held-china-2022?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A majority of U.S. voters say the 2022 Winter Olympics should be held somewhere other than China, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

The roughly two-week event is scheduled to be held in Beijing in February of that year. It will be the first time the winter competition of the Olympics has been held in China.

Among registered voters, 53% say the games should be held somewhere else, while just 19% say it should take place in Beijing. An additional 28% were unsure.

“The most remarkable thing about this poll is how consistent the response is across demographic groups,” Rasmussen said. “In every measured demographic group, support for keeping the games in China ranges from 15-25%. In most groups it’s closer to the middle of that range.”

Diplomatic relations between the U.S. and China have in recent years become increasingly strained, over such issues as human rights violations in China, trade barriers and the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s transparency about the coronavirus that started in their country.

“On the specific desire to move the games, support is marginally higher among Republicans and conservatives relative to Democrats and liberals,” Rasmussen also said. “But the similarity of responses is stronger than the difference. This data is consistent with other results showing Americans having concerns about China and a willingness to rethink the relationship between the nations.”

The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed-mode approach from September 10-12.

