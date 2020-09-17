https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/man-campaigns-joe-biden-invited-cnn-town-hall-cries-asks-biden-softball-question-healthcare-workers-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden participated in a CNN town hall Thursday evening with host Anderson Cooper.

It’s a total joke.

Anderson Cooper began by asking Joe Biden a softball question about Trump’s Coronavirus response.

Anderson Cooper then called on a questioner who just happened to be a Democrat from Dunmore, Pennsylvania the same town Biden’s dad is from — what a coincidence!

“My dad’s from Dunmore!” said Biden.

Then this happened…

A man who actively campaigns for Joe Biden was invited to the CNN town hall and got to ask Biden a question — and his name also happens to be Joe!

Another coincidence!

Joe began to weep as he told Joe Biden about his hardships making under $15/hour working at a cancer center.

Joe cried as he explained that making minimum wage has forced him to resort to living off of a credit card with a 25% interest rate.

“I look up to you, and as a middle class healthcare worker, do you have any plans to stand up for us healthcare workers?” Joe asked Joe Biden.

Biden struggled through his answer and said $15/hour isn’t enough for people who ‘bust their necks.’ – ‘Go to my website for more information’ Biden added.

“All that Trump can see from Park Avenue is Wall Street. All he thinks about is the stock market,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Joe Biden characterizes his campaign as a campaign between Scranton and Park Avenue. “All that Trump can see from Park Avenue is Wall Street. All he thinks about is the stock market.” https://t.co/pV99Ho0FH1 #BidenTownHall pic.twitter.com/sGGWL5mv89 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 18, 2020

Joe is pictured on his Facebook page smiling with Joe Biden.

He also called Trump supporters “bigots” in a Facebook post.

Do you think CNN actively searched for Biden supporters in the area, or they just asked the Biden campaign to give them a list? pic.twitter.com/saSfKMRnwy — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) September 18, 2020

