https://www.dailywire.com/news/mandalorian-actress-hits-back-after-fans-demand-firing-for-mocking-trans-people

“Mandalorian” actress Gina Carano hit back against a Twitter mob demanding she be fired for allegedly “mocking trans people” over the weekend.

After she was asked to show “solidarity” with trans folks by adding her “preferred pronouns” to her Twitter bio, Carano added “Beep/Bop/Boop” in lieu of the pronouns, triggering social justice warriors to blast the actress as transphobic.

Carano made it clear on Saturday that she would not be putting “preferred pronouns” in her bio, but emphasized that she stands “against bullying.”

“Yes, Pedro [Pascal] & I spoke & he helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios,” she wrote. “I didn’t know before but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to. I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & freedom to choose.”

Yes, Pedro & I spoke & he helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios. I didn’t know before but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to. I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & freedom to choose. 💯 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) September 12, 2020

The next day, in a response to conservative radio host Joe “Pags” Pagliarulo, Carano said the “woke world” was mad at her because she won’t “put pronouns” in her bio “to show my support for trans lives.”

“After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop,” she continued. “I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation.”

They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives.

After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop

I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation. — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) September 13, 2020

Accused of “mocking” trans people over the bio change, the actress responded, “I don’t think trans people would like all of you trying to force a woman to put something in her bio through harassment & name calling EVERYDAY for MONTHS. Such as ‘Racist’ ‘Transphobe’ ‘B****’ ‘Weirdo’ ‘I hope you die’ ‘I hope you lose your career’ ‘[you’re] fat, you’re ugly.”

“Maybe they should be mad at the mockery so many of you made of them,” she continued. “I sure would be, if I were them. Maybe wiping the slate clean without the hate speech towards others isn’t a bad idea at this point.”

Maybe they should be mad at the mockery so many of you made of them. I sure would be, if I were them. Maybe wiping the slate clean without the hate speech towards others isn’t a bad idea at this point. — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) September 13, 2020

Carano added, “I know trans people wouldn’t condone this harassment when they hear about the CHiLDREN, women & men who have contacted me, thanking me for taking a stand against these bullies because it effected their mental health to the point of near suicide at times. Ya. That’s happening.”

I know trans people wouldn’t condone this harrassment when they hear about the CHiLDREN, women & men who have contacted me, thanking me for taking a stand against these bullies because it effected their mental health to the point of near suicide at times. Ya. That’s happening. — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) September 13, 2020

As reported by NME, Carano was hit with a slew of criticism from the Left, some calling for her to be fired and replaced with a transgender actor or actress.

“Girl we aren’t buying it,” one Twitter user wrote. “The fact that you even THOUGHT it was a good idea, after outright refusing to add your pronouns to your profile…. seems like mockery to me.”

“Replace Gina Carano with a trans woman on The Mandalorian,” one user posted.

Another wrote, “Gina Carano is ignorant af and I hope she gets fired from Mando.”

“The Gina Carano is trash saga continues,” read another tweet. “I seriously hope disney fires her from the mandalorian and replaces her with a new trans character. To add: I imagine she’ll live throughout season 2. So they should just kill Cara Dune off between S2 and S3 to avoid her coming…”

“Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people & [100%] to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes,” Carano argued. “I want people to know you can take hate with a smile.”

“So BOOP you for misunderstanding,” the actress added. “#AllLoveNoHate.”

Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people 🤍& 💯 to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes. I want people to know you can take hate with a smile. So BOOP you for misunderstanding. 😊 #AllLoveNoHate pic.twitter.com/Qe48AiZyOL — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) September 14, 2020

“Beep/Bop/Boop” has been removed from Carano’s Twitter bio, as of Thursday.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

