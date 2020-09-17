https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/massive-crowd-trump-supporters-gather-several-hours-trumps-rally-mosinee-wisconsin-video/

President Trump is holding a rally Thursday night at 8 PM local time in Mosinee, Wisconsin, a small town northwest of Green Bay.

Hundreds of supporters lined up 8 hours before the event.

WATCH:

Hello, Wisconsin- WOW! 👀 8 HOURS before President Trump’s campaign event in Mosinee, WI and this is already the line! 😳@realDonaldTrump will speak at 8pm local time. Our coverage begins at 5! See you soon! pic.twitter.com/beT6OU3WEU — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 17, 2020

TRENDING: Wray Claims “White Supremacists” Make Up the Largest Share of Racially Motivated Terrorists in the US as BLM Burns Businesses to the Ground (VIDEO)

The crowd continued to grow:

It is 4.5 hours before Trump will speak in Mosinee, WI, and there is a massive crowd already waiting. pic.twitter.com/75XMqpHu6E — The Federalist (@FDRLST) September 17, 2020

Big crowd waiting for President Trump’s rally tonight in Mosinee Wisconsin. Marathon Co will be key for the Trump/Pence ticket in 2020. They won here by 12K votes, a big margin of victory in 2016. pic.twitter.com/GoR6aXtrsA — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) September 17, 2020

Trump supporters at the event who have family and friends in Kenosha, Wisconsin, are voting for Trump primarily for “a safer America.”

WATCH:

The Federalist is on the ground in Mosinee, WI, talking to Trump supporters awaiting the arrival of the president. Gary and Niki, who have family and friends in Kenosha, WI, are voting for Trump primarily for “a safer America.” pic.twitter.com/ioY5uvgYhQ — The Federalist (@FDRLST) September 17, 2020

“I think he’s doing precisely what he needs to do. He’s showing up in this state again, and again, and again,” a Racine resident who lined up to see the president on Thursday told Fox 6. “Hillary (Clinton) didn’t show up once last time and he won Wisconsin. Now he’s showed up a lot.”

Of courser the jealous Democrat blasted President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for holding massive outdoor rallies in Wisconsin…during a presidential election.

“Mike Pence was just here in Wisconsin, in Janesville, holding a super-spreader event and Donald Trump is going to be doing the same thing in Mosinee, Wisconsin,” said State Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison). “This is a total dismissal of the reality of COVID.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

