https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/massive-crowd-trump-supporters-gather-several-hours-trumps-rally-mosinee-wisconsin-video/

President Trump is holding a rally Thursday night at 8 PM local time in Mosinee, Wisconsin, a small town northwest of Green Bay.

Hundreds of supporters lined up 8 hours before the event.

WATCH:

TRENDING: Wray Claims “White Supremacists” Make Up the Largest Share of Racially Motivated Terrorists in the US as BLM Burns Businesses to the Ground (VIDEO)

The crowd continued to grow:

Trump supporters at the event who have family and friends in Kenosha, Wisconsin, are voting for Trump primarily for “a safer America.”

WATCH:

“I think he’s doing precisely what he needs to do. He’s showing up in this state again, and again, and again,” a Racine resident who lined up to see the president on Thursday told Fox 6. “Hillary (Clinton) didn’t show up once last time and he won Wisconsin. Now he’s showed up a lot.”

Of courser the jealous Democrat blasted President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for holding massive outdoor rallies in Wisconsin…during a presidential election.

“Mike Pence was just here in Wisconsin, in Janesville, holding a super-spreader event and Donald Trump is going to be doing the same thing in Mosinee, Wisconsin,” said State Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison). “This is a total dismissal of the reality of COVID.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...