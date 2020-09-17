https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/soros-kaitlan-collins/

While the mainstream media is quick to stifle any discussion of George Soros’s role in financing America’s far-left activists, even CNN’s Kaitlan Collins once described the progressive mega-donor’s contributions to Black Lives Matter as a “problem.”

At the time, the resurfaced comments garnered no pushback or outcry – a stark difference from the treatment Newt Gingrich received from mainstream media journalists and Fox News Channel after outlining Soros’s role in reshaping American courts through funding District Attorneys that refuse to lock up rioters.

In contrast:

