Median household income rose by nearly 7 percent in 2019 from the year before, the Census Bureau reported on Sept. 15. That makes the median the highest in the bureau’s data going back to 1968, adjusted for inflation. Of all American households, the one with the income right in the middle of the spectrum earned nearly $69,000 in 2019, up from over $64,000 the year before. The increase was the highest for Asians (over 10 percent), followed by blacks (nearly 8 percent), and Hispanics (over 7 percent). Whites saw their income go up nearly 6 percent. The poverty level dropped from 11.8 percent to 10.5 percent. The bureau updates the poverty threshold for inflation every year. In 2019, the threshold for a single person was a bit over $13,000 and some $26,000 for a family of four. Nearly 63 percent of households earned $50,000 or more in 2019, up from …

