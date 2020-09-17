https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f6414a09c700521449a3826
One of America’s most popular national parks, Yosemite, was closed Thursday as wildfires continued to scorch the west coast, filling the air with toxic smoke and prompting evacuations in Southern Cali…
President Donald Trump criticized Democratic rival Joe Biden for using a teleprompter while using one himself during his Wisconsin rally on Thursday night….
Democratic nominee Joe Biden acknowledged in a CNN town hall Thursday night that he can’t mandate a nationwide mask mandate, opting instead during the forum to…
At a CNN town hall, Joe Biden condemned President Donald Trump for not condemning violence committed by far right and militia groups that he “incites.”…
The five-bedroom residence on Queens Court in Castle Hill, Sydney’s north-western suburbs, was built in 2005 after it sold for $1.4million in 2004….