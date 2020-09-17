http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BNNCodvXYWA/

Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) said Thursday on MSNBC that President Donald Trump was “cruel and heartless on a scale that we have never witnessed out of leadership.”

In a clip from Wednesday’s press conference, while discussing the U.S. coronavirus death rate, President Donald Trump said, “The blue states had tremendous death rates. If you take the blue states’ deaths out, we are at a level I don’t think anybody in the world would be at. We’re really at a very low level, but some of the states, they were blue states, and blue states managed them.”

When asked to react to Trump’s statement, Walz said, “The bar is pretty low with the president around COVID, but this one is pretty despicable. Governor Whitmer is right. I have 1942 of my fellow M are dead, I don’t know a single political affiliation of any of them. This continuous division instead of working together, I just want a federal partner, but I have to tell you, again, I’m trying to provide some hope.”

He added, “If we just had that leadership, but the lack of a federal cohesive strategy has pushed us into this situation. Now to take us to this, too differentiate. My mother lives in a red state. I certainly hope that she’s being cared for the same way she would be anywhere, and vice versa. So I don’t really even know how to respond to this because it’s just cruel and heartless on a scale that we have never witnessed out of leadership.”

