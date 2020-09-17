https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/monkeys-fundamental-rights-switzerland-holds-historic-vote/

(DAILY STAR) – Switzerland is to hold an historic vote on giving monkeys “fundamental rights.”

Citizens will decide on amending their region’s constitution to include “fundamental rights to life for nonhuman primates.”

The vote in the northern half-canton of Basel City was given the go-ahead by the country’s supreme court.

It was triggered after animal rights group Sentience Politics campaigners gathered 100,000 signatures backing the move.

The animals are “highly complex beings, possessing an intrinsic, essential interest in living a life of bodily and mental integrity,” said the group.

Cantonal – or state – and city governments opposed the vote saying it could violate federal law.

