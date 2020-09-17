https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/bad-news-democrats-americans-fear-current-lawlessness-want-new-laws-protect-police-including-84-black-voters/

Leftists riot and burn down the 3rd precinct in Minneapolis in June.

For months now Democrats, leftists, antifa and Black Lives Matter mobs have been terrorizing American cities.

Black Lives Matter, the activist group behind the riots has caused $1 billion in destruction in cities across the country.

Americans are terrified that their community may be next.

So it should not really be a surprise that a majority of Americans want “Blue Lives Matter” laws to protect police in America.

** 68% of voters are concerned that deadly attacks on the police will lead to a shortage of police officers.

** And 84% of blacks are concerned that a shortage of police officers may hurt their communities!

This may explain President Trump’s inroads with African American voters!

Via Rasmussen Reports:

Most voters believe there is a war on police in America today and want to make attacks on cops punishable as a hate crime. Blacks worry most that these attacks will make their communities less safe. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 59% of Likely U.S. Voters think there is a war on police going on. That’s up from 43% two years ago and up from a previous high of 58% in 2015. Just 29% disagree, while 12% are undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.) Fifty-nine percent (59%) also support the adoption of a Blue Lives Matter law in their state that would make attacks on police and first responders a hate crime and increase the penalties for such attacks. That’s unchanged from 2016 when Louisiana became the first of more than a dozen states to adopt such a law. Only 25% oppose a Blue Lives Matter law where they live. Sixteen percent (16%) are not sure. Sixty-eight percent (68%) of voters are concerned that deadly attacks on the police will lead to a shortage of police officers and reduce public safety where they live, with 44% who are Very Concerned. Thirty percent (30%) don’t share that concern, but that includes only 14% who are Not At All Concerned. Whites (63%) are bigger supporters of Blue Lives Matter laws than blacks (52%) and other minority voters (49%). But blacks (84%) are a lot more concerned than whites (66%) and other minorities (70%) about a potential shortage of police officers in their community.

