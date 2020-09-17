https://gellerreport.com/2020/09/biden-gaffe-marathin.html/

Watch in horror the scam that the Democrat Party is inflicting on the American people. Imagine what China would do to this country if Joe Biden is elected POTUS.

MORE BIDEN BLUNDERS – Watch Joe Biden’s Day Of Blunders In Tampa By David Harris, September 16, 2020 Yesterday was tough for the Democratic Presidential Nominee, Joe Biden. Basement Joe has been out for about a week and with each speech or controlled event, shows why a majority of America knows he doesn’t have the mental acuity to serve as the US Commander In Chief. The 77 years old, former VP, started off his day landing in Tampa, the question is who was he waving to when deplaning? The tarmac was empty, except for security, so the only other people within a football field length of him, were a few firemen sitting in their fire engines, barely in sight. So Joe was either weaving at the fireman in the truck or no one, though thinking people were standing there.

Later during a speech in Tampa, Biden accidentally lets the truth out, Refers to a “Harris-Biden Administration”, instead of a Biden/Harris Administration.

WATCH: Joe Biden refers to a “Harris-Biden Administration.” He knows he’s just an empty vessel for the radical left! pic.twitter.com/z6kv22VXat — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 15, 2020

Harris said the same thing, looks like they have a plan, just was not supposed to come out.

Kamala Harris lets the truth slip: “a Harris Administration together with Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/XdqyU4Kh6S — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 15, 2020

In the same speech, Joe confused Iran and Iraq as he was reading from notes. Yes, Joe couldn’t get the nations correct even when written on his cheat cards. Our troops have been serving with some killed in Iraq and Afganistan, not in Iran.

Joe Biden confuses Iran & Iraq pic.twitter.com/Kpo6KbWL8E — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 15, 2020

Biden Makes No Sense in Florida Roundtable Event, Rambles About the Second Floor of the Ladies Department

Joe Biden: “Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin’ a, you know, a department store uh, thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department or whatever, you know what I mean?” pic.twitter.com/tAAK2XbhrE — Ella Mizrahi (@EllaMizrahi12) September 15, 2020

Well, these will be added to Biden’s blunders, and the increasing amount of ammo the Trump election team has to use the final month and a half before the election. Here is one they are already running.

Come On Man, time to go home, sleepy Joe. My guess is with disastrous days like this, the Trump team is quite alright with Joe talking way. According to the polls, the more he does, the more the US House will go back to the GOP, as President Trump marches on into a second term.

