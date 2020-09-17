https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/bs-nashville-mayor-tom-cooper-coronavirus-target-numbers-nearly-impossible-reach-even-normal-times/

As reported on Wednesday — Nashville Mayor’s office colluded with Nashville Health Department to hide actual COVID-19 numbers from the city because the numbers were so low.

They wanted to hide this from the citizens.

This email was sent by the mayor’s senior advisor to health department officials on July 30, 2020.

They hid the low numbers from their constituents.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper put THOUSANDS of bar and restaurant workers out of work and destroyed the Nashville economy by hiding these numbers!

This is absolute lawlessness!

But that’s not all!

There is even more BS from Blue Mayor Cooper in Nashville, Tennessee.

First mayor Tom Cooper was hiding data to keep businesses closed. Now there is evidence the mayor’s office is creating a target metric that is never met by hospitals even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOX17 reported:

In Digging Out, our ongoing look at the pandemic recovery, what if we told you a main reason Nashville isn’t fully reopen is because of one metric. We don’t usually meet this metric outside of a global pandemic. I’m asking why we at Fox 17 News have figured this out, but Metro leaders haven’t. All 8 of Metro’s metrics can be found HERE. I’ve found some serious flaws with the hospital bed capacity metric though which is keeping many businesses closed six months now. Matt Malkus is so disturbed by it all, he and some other smart statisticians have formed ‘Nashville for Rational Covid Policy.’ Malkus adds, “I’m a life insurance actuary, so I crunch numbers all day.”

Read the rest here.

Mayor Tom Cooper is making it IMPOSSIBLE for businesses to reopen based on ridiculous guidelines that are impossible to reach.

This Democrat mayor is going to destroy Nashville before this is all over.

The guy should be in prison and not the mayor’s office.

