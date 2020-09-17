https://bongino.com/most-voters-now-believe-theres-a-war-on-police-back-blue-lives-matter-laws/

In the wake of months of rioting nationwide, the American public has made up their minds when it stands on law and order, and it doesn’t bode well for the “defund the police” crazies.

As anyone who isn’t a Democrat or cable news pundit could’ve predicted, violent rioting turns people against the cause of what violent rioters are violently rioting in favor of. And in this case, rioters were rioting against the one state sanctioned force that could stop these exact sort of riots that people hate.

Meanwhile, support for policies specifically protecting police officers has risen in the wake of this violence.

According to Rasmussen Reports:

Most voters believe there is a war on police in America today and want to make attacks on cops punishable as a hate crime. Blacks worry most that these attacks will make their communities less safe.

Fifty-nine percent (59%) of Likely U.S. Voters think there is a war on police going on. That’s up from 43% two years ago and up from a previous high of 58% in 2015.

Fifty-nine percent (59%) also support the adoption of a Blue Lives Matter law in their state that would make attacks on police and first responders a hate crime and increase the penalties for such attacks. That’s unchanged from 2016 when Louisiana became the first of more than a dozen states to adopt such a law.

Sixty-eight percent (68%) of voters are concerned that deadly attacks on the police will lead to a shortage of police officers and reduce public safety where they live, with 44% who are Very Concerned. Whites (63%) are bigger supporters of Blue Lives Matter laws than blacks (52%) and other minority voters (49%). But blacks (84%) are a lot more concerned than whites (66%) and other minorities (70%) about a potential shortage of police officers in their community.

According to past research from Rasmussen, defund the police is a fringe position that just two in ten believe in, which is down from when rioting began.

66% of American Adults now oppose reducing the police budget in the community where they live to channel that money into more social services. That’s up from 59% in early June when we first asked this question. Just 23% favor defunding the cops where they live , down from 27% in the previous survey. Eleven percent (11%) are undecided.

, down from 27% in the previous survey. Eleven percent (11%) are undecided. Calls for defunding the police are being aggressively championed by the Black Lives Matter movement, but even among black Americans, 57% are opposed to defunding the police in their home community. Sixty-nine percent (69%) of whites and 62% of other minority adults share that view.

Sixty-one percent (61%) of all Americans believe that violent crime is likely to go up in communities that defund the police. Only 12% think violent crime is more likely to go down, while 20% predict it will remain about the same.

As I’ve written on before, the U.S. has a shortage of police officers relative to the world average: “The U.S. employs many more prison guards per-capita than does the rest of the world. Given our prison population that isn’t surprising. What is surprising is that on a per-capita basis we employ 35% fewer police than the world average. That’s crazy.”

There’s a much stronger for re-funding the police than anything else.

