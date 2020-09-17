https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/music-video-parody-best-of-you-trump-edition

You’ve probably heard the Foo Fighters’ “Best of You” from the ’90s. But check this out. Steven Crowder rewrote the Foo Fighters’ lyrics to bring you the “Best of You” (Trump Edition) parody music video. Listen and enjoy this stroke of genius as “Trump Keeps Getting the Best of You.”

[embedded content]

MUSIC VIDEO: Best of You (Trump Edition) | Foo Fighters Parody | Louder With Crowder



youtu.be



