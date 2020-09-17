https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nancy-pelosi-eats-tide-pods/

Sen. Kennedy: “Sean, with respect, there are times, particularly recently, when I think Speaker Pelosi is one of those people that tried Tide Pods.” pic.twitter.com/mdwdMbBTvx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 16, 2020

“Sean, with respect, there are times, particularly recently, when I think Speaker Pelosi is one of those people who tried Tide pods,” Kennedy hilariously stated. “I want you to think about what she proposed today, this is what the speaker is threatening to do,” he continued, adding “She is threatening to keep the House Democrats in session and prevent them from going home and running for reelection unless the Senate Republicans agree to the speaker’s $3.4 trillion coronavirus bill.”

“On the one hand we can vote for Pelosi’s $3.4 trillion bill or we can agree to allow her to put the House Democratic majority into jeopardy. That’s just bone deep down to the marrow foolish,” Kennedy urged.

“Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi aren’t going to agree to anything until we agree to spend a trillion dollars bailing out New York and California and that’s not going to happen in your or my natural life,” Kennedy added.

