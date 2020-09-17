https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/navarro-covid-relief-pelosi/2020/09/17/id/987429

There are many Democrats who want House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to make a move on coronavirus relief, but she is “gambling” on the economy being bad so President Donald Trump will lose the November election and she will gain power, trade adviser Peter Navarro said Thursday.

“There are a lot of people in her party who want to deal because they understand the pain and suffering of the people in this country, whether it’s not having a job or whether it’s forcing eviction or foreclosure,” Navarro said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

But the “sad truth” is that Pelosi is gambling on the economy, and if that is happening, “it has no place in this great country,” said Navarro.

When show co-host Sandra Smtih said Pelosi has pushed back on that reasoning for holding up the coronavirus bill, Navarro retorted that “she pushes back on all sorts of notions.”

Meanwhile, there is “no question” the United States is climbing its way back from economic declines.

“We’ll let folks like Larry Kudlow talk about the big macro,” said Navarro. “What I do for the president is work on the micro stuff. Today he is going to Wisconsin, tomorrow Minnesota. And at the micro level I’ll explain why we’ll do so well in both of those states.”

“If you look at Wisconsin you start in Oshkosh, the president did a huge defense budget increase,” he added. “One of the state-of-the-art combat vehicle plants is there near the Green Bay area. The shipyard there is booming when it was all but dead under the Obama-Biden administration.”

In Wausau, “the whole iron range up there is booming,” he added.

Trump will also travel to North Carolina and Ohio for more swing state visits, said Navaro.

“Everybody understands that the swing states are going to be really what determine this election but they play right into Donald Trump’s strength,” said Navarro. “It is all about being a blue-collar president and the Republican party being the party of the working class.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

