Neera Tanden’s calling it now, folks:

When this is all over, I predict Barr ends up working for Putin directly. — Neera -Vote Early- Tanden (@neeratanden) September 17, 2020

Though she also concedes she might be wrong:

He… already is? — Aditya Sood (@adityasood) September 17, 2020

fair — Neera -Vote Early- Tanden (@neeratanden) September 17, 2020

Totally fair.

Neera, You are national treasure — Brandon Wallis (@brandon_wallis) September 17, 2020

She sure is. A veritable bottomless pit of comedy gold.

Keep those predictions comin’, Neera.

😂😂😂 This liberal pathology is here to stay for, at least, a generation, and given that it’s aimed at a nuclear-armed power, it’s anything but benign, no matter how entertainingly unhinged it sometimes seems: https://t.co/BO3wrrlLnz — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 17, 2020

This right here is how you know their brains are broken and never coming back. #TDS is a real disease https://t.co/YzscU7EEiM — Liquidcyber (@liquidcyber) September 17, 2020

And they call us conspiracy theorists.. https://t.co/h7NHwy5Dsz — Jelle M Troelstra (@JelleMTroelstra) September 17, 2020

