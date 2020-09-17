https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/17/news-on-barack-obamas-memoir-is-the-most-barack-obama-thing-ever/

Former President Barack Obama took to twitter and announced he’s finished his memoir, which is something we’re sure you’ve just been waiting for:

But what he didn’t say is that his memoir will be split into two volumes, the first hitting shelves on November 17:

Volume 1 is 768 pages:

Mr. “let me be clear” can’t be clear in one volume?

How much will he reveal? LOL. Buy Volume 2, suckers, and find out:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...