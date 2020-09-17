https://www.toddstarnes.com/show/coach-ditka-if-they-cant-respect-this-country-get-the-hell-out/

NFL Hall of Fame Coach Mike Ditka has a message for football players who disrespect the United States by taking a knee during the national anthem.

“Football’s football. It’s not a complicated thing. You’re playing the game, you’re enjoying the game. You don’t like the game, get out of it,” Ditka told Newsmax host Shaun Kraisman. “You don’t have to come out. You don’t have to come out if you go to another country. You can’t! Because the game’s only played in this country. And if you can’t respect this country, get the hell out of it.”

Da Coach says the players should get down on their hands and knees and thank God every night for being able to make millions of dollars playing football.

“You play football. That’s it. You’re privileged. You got a gift from God that you can play the game because you got a body you can do it with. I don’t really understand what you’re protesting. I played the game. I coached the game for a long time. It makes no sense to me,” he said.

NFL 🏈: Hall-of-Fame coach Mike Ditka tells protesting players that if ‘they can’t respect this country, get the hell out of it.’ [with Newsmax TV’s @ShaunKraisman https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO] pic.twitter.com/E3jPCBrMdt — Newsmax (@newsmax) September 14, 2020

