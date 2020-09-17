https://hannity.com/media-room/not-funny-kamala-harris-laughs-uncontrollably-at-the-thought-of-kids-going-back-to-school/

BIDEN in CAROLINA: ‘150 Million People Have Been Killed’ By Gun Violence Since 2007 (45% of US Population)

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.26.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign campaign during Tuesday night’s Democratic Debate in South Carolina; telling the audience roughly 45% of the US population has been killed by gun violence since 2007.

“150 million people have been killed since 2007 when Bernie voted to exempt gun manufacturers from liabilities. More than all the wars -including Vietnam- from that point on. Carnage on our streets. If I’m elected, the NRA, I’m coming for you,” said Biden to applause.

Biden claims firearms have killed more than half of the U.S. population since 2007 pic.twitter.com/a679hcVbYg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 26, 2020

The Washington Post shot-down Joe Biden’s recent claims he was “arrested” alongside the US Ambassador to the UN while attempting to visit Nelson Mandela during a trip 30 years ago.

“This day, 30 years ago, Nelson Mandela walked out of prison and entered into discussions about apartheid. I had the great honor of meeting him. I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him on Robbens Island,” claims the former Vice President.

The Washington Post called the anecdote “ridiculous.”

New #FactChecker –> Biden’s ridiculous claim he was arrested trying to see Mandela https://t.co/OWaJkXGK7J — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 25, 2020

Joe Biden has told voters at least three times that he was arrested in South Africa while trying to visit Nelson Mandela. He has also said Mandela thanked him for being arrested. There’s no evidence to back up either claim, ⁦@GlennKesslerWP⁩ reports. https://t.co/iTgKumSqUh — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) February 25, 2020

“As the Times noted, Biden’s memoir makes no mention of any such arrest. As far as we can tell, Biden never mentioned this arrest before; neither can we locate any news accounts of him being arrested,” adds the Post.

Source: Washington Post